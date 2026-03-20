President Mahama is trending on social media for his display of humility at a recent event

This happened after he allowed an elderly woman to approach the platform where he and other dignitaries were seated and engaged her in a conversation

Asiedu Nketia, who was seated next to the President, also showed his benevolence that day by giving the woman money

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President John Dramani Mahama has earned the admiration of many after his interaction with a senior citizen at a public event went viral on social media.

A now-viral video on the X page of @CitizenTechiman captured the President seated among dignitaries, as an elderly woman in a wheelchair spoke to him.

President John Mahama humbly chats with an elderly woman at an event. Photo credit: @John Mahama/Facebook, @citizentechiman/X

Source: Facebook

Despite the hand gesture by the elderly woman, Mahama could be seen smiling broadly as he listened to her.

The President could then be heard introducing the Regional Minister to the elderly woman, assuring her that he was in charge of handling issues affecting the region.

At that point, Asiedu Nketia, who was seated next to him, stood and handed money to the elderly woman, an act which pleased her. The woman, in turn, shook hands with the NDC national chairman.

President Mahama then introduced the woman to Asiedu Nketia and quizzed her if she knew of General Mosquito, a remark that drew laughter.

“Do you know this man? He is called General Mosquito.”

The woman continued to converse with the President as though they knew each other well before she was wheeled away.

Nacee and Pres Mahama meet again after a while. Image source: NDC Communications Bureau, Nacee

Source: Facebook

Mahama stands to greet Nacee

Mahama, in his reign as President of the country, has endeared many to himself due to his friendly personality and humble nature.

Many fondly still recall an adorable incident in May 2025 when President John Dramani Mahama was showered with praise from Ghanaians after he displayed humility at a public event.

The incident happened when the President was spotted interacting with renowned gospel artist Nacee at the launch of the Black Star Experience

. The President, who was seated when Nacee approached to exchange pleasantries, stood to receive him, a gesture that was highly commended.

He smiled as he engaged in conversation with the musician, clearly delighted to meet him again.

The President was seen exchanging contact information with Nacee.

The video of Mahama’s interaction with the elderly woman at the event generated a lot of reactions online. At the time of writing, the report was captioned:

"Listen to what President Mahama told the woman: Humility," the post read.

Watch the X video of Mahama's interaction with the elderly woman

Man living abroad dances as Mahama wins elections

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living abroad was overwhelmed with joy following John Dramani Mahama's victory in the just-ended elections.

A video circulating on social media showed the young man dancing excitedly, stressing that Mahama's victory was a good thing for Ghanaians.

Social media users who saw the video were amused and expressed varied opinions in the comments section of the viral post.

Source: YEN.com.gh