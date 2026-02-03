The SHS girl Ibrahim Mahama, who helped after she nearly lost her eyesight, went on TikTok live to interact with her followers and publicly express gratitude for the support that saved her vision

She shared that doctors and surgeons in the UK were shocked by the cost of her eye surgery and found it hard to believe someone would sponsor such an expensive procedure out of goodwill

According to her, the medical team kept asking about Ibrahim Mahama, describing his gesture as rare and extraordinary, and some doctors are still in disbelief to today

Suzzy Pinamang has shared another emotional chapter of her journey, this time speaking directly to her followers during a TikTok live session where she openly expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama.

While interacting with viewers, Suzzy spoke calmly but with deep emotion about what she went through during her eye treatment in the UK.

She explained that even the doctors and surgeons who treated her could not hide their disbelief when they learned how her surgery was arranged and paid for by Ibrahim Mahama.

According to Suzzy, the medical team repeatedly told her that eye surgery of that nature is extremely expensive.

One of the doctors reportedly told her that even in the UK, it would be very difficult for someone to afford flying a patient abroad and spending that kind of money purely out of goodwill.

Hearing that her treatment was fully sponsored left them dumbfounded.

She recalled how the mood in the hospital changed once the doctors realised she was not paying a single pesewa herself.

Suzzy said her surgeon described the gesture as something “abnormal”, explaining that it was rare for anyone to go that far for another human being, especially someone they did not personally know.

Doctors were curious about Ibrahim Mahama’s generosity

Throughout her treatment, the same question kept coming up. “Who is that man?” the doctors kept asking her.

Suzzy said they wanted to know who could show such kindness and commitment.

Even now, she shared, some of the doctors are still in disbelief whenever her case is mentioned, struggling to understand how it all happened.

The TikTok live session quickly drew warm reactions from her followers, many of whom praised her humility and the honesty with which she shared her story.

Suzzy made it clear that her reason for speaking was simple.

She wanted people to know how grateful she is and how deeply that single act of kindness changed her life.

Her words reminded many that sometimes, help comes in ways that even professionals find hard to believe.

Suzzy Pinamang's family gathered for thanksgiving service

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Suzzy Pinamang, a dedicated student at Adventist Senior High School, along with her family, organised a heartfelt Thanksgiving service at their local church over the weekend, expressing deep gratitude for the restoration of her sight.

This emotional gathering was an opportunity not only for celebration but also for reflection on the remarkable support they received throughout Suzzy’s difficult journey.

Suzzy, who tragically suffered serious eye injuries earlier this year, successfully regained her vision following critical medical assistance funded by the generous backing of Ibrahim Mahama and his dedicated team.

