Karma President: Ghanaian Seer Releases a Deep Prophecy About Kumawood Actress Kyeiwaa
- Karma President has caused a stir online with a prophecy about the Kumawood actress, Kyeiwaa
- In a video, the spiritual leader cautioned the movie star of an impending doom in the spiritual realm
- The Kumawood star, known for her roles in witchcraft scenes, has yet to respond to the message
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Ghanaian spiritual leader Karma President has stormed social media with another doom prophecy this time around, targeting the Kumawood actress Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa.
In a video shared on his official TikTok platform, the seer disclosed a vision he had about the movie star, claiming he saw her lying in a coffin.
Although Karma President didn't disclose some of the dreams, he indicated that the recent dreams of the actress would be a confirmation of his prophetic insight.
According to the spiritual leader, his vision means an ailment may befall the actress, which might lead to her untimely death.
He cautioned the Kyeiwaa to take immediate action before the bad news happening in the spiritual world materialises.
Meanwhile, the Kumawood actress is yet to react to the controversial message from Karma President.
The TikTok video of Karma President sharing a doom prophecy about Kyeiwaa is below:
Karma President's prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah
In a viral video, Karma President shared a prophecy about the popular Ghanaian pastor, Rev Owusu Bempah, detailing that some of his enemies had summoned him to smaller gods outside Ghana to cause his untimely death.
According to him, the very day Rev Owusu Bempah would slip and fall either in his church or at home, that would be his end, as his attacker claimed he would not give him peace if he did not stop going after him.
Although Karma President did detail what the Ghanaian pastor did to the attacker in question, he warned him to wake up and find ways to avert the attack from influencing him.
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“In the spiritual realm, I saw that Rev Owusu Bempah had been summoned to a god who is not based in Ghana. The day he would slip and fall, he might not be able to wake up again. The one behind the attack said if the pastor doesn't let him be, he would not allow him to have peace,” he said.
“The pastor should wake up and take action to avert it because it's death being sent his way. I saw a coffin in his church,” Karma President added.
The TikTok video of Karma President giving the prophecy about Obaapa Christy is below:
Karma President prophecy doom about Obaapa Christy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President sent a dire warning to Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy, concerning a prophecy he had received about her.
The seer pleaded with the gospel artist to take immediate action, claiming to have seen in a vision an accident planned against her and her.
He claimed his god, called “Karma”, had detailed that the impact of the accident may lead to Obaapa Christy's untimely death.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026