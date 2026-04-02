Former President Akufo-Addo visited President Mahama during Kwahu's vibrant Easter celebrations

A memorable forehead greeting between the leaders sparked diverse reactions on social media

The encounter highlighted mutual respect and connection amidst Ghana's rich cultural festivities

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday paid a courtesy call on President John Mahama while both leaders were in Kwahu for the Easter celebrations.

President John Mahama and former President Nana Akufo-Addo meet at Kwahu Easter. Photo source: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

The meeting took place as President Mahama participated in activities surrounding the Kwahu Business Forum, a key event held alongside the enclave's annual Easter festivities.

Akufo-Addo, who shared news of the visit on social media, described it as part of his longstanding Easter tradition in Kwahu and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet the sitting president during the celebrations.

The encounter offered a moment of cordial engagement between the two leaders at one of Ghana's most prominent festive and business gatherings.

See Akufo-Addo's Facebook post below:

One of the standout moments of the Mahama-Akufo-Addo encounter was their handshake. The two leaders looked hearty as they held each other's hand in greeting.

Apart from the excitement in their greeting, the two also seemed to have touched heads in a friendly headbutt with foreheads.

See the YouTube video below:

What does the Akufo-Addo-Mahama headbutt greeting mean?

The foreheads greeting is a symbolic and respectful gesture usually used to express connection, peace, and shared humanity.

While the conventional way of exchanging pleasantries in such settings is by a handshake, the forehead greeting is also a way of showing utmost respect and reverence

In June 2024, the then US President Joe Biden used a similar gesture to greet the late Pope Francis at a G7 summit in Italy, which White House official described as a "very warm embrace".

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Akufo-Addo and Mahama's forehead greeting

The video of Akufo-Addo and Mahama's meeting in Kwahu triggered massive reactions on social media. Dominating the conversation was the part where their foreheads met. While some loved it, others wondered what it meant.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Owusu David said:

"Did you see the heads greeting 😮 meaning 🤷."

Adams Adams said:

"The head greeting for me..."

Benjamin Amakye said:

"Together we stand. Let's all help build our nation Ghana."

Gabriel Donne Wettoh

"I love this greeting, Head to Head."

Ayariga Peter Ayaabugri

"Why are they heading each other's heads as greetings?"

Source: YEN.com.gh