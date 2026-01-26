Prophet Nigel Gaisie said he was called to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a man identified as Philip Acquah was declared clinically dead in the ICU

He recounted praying for the man after arriving from Oyarifa and believed signs of life returned shortly after his intervention

The prophet insisted the experience was a work of God and not his own power, adding that the man involved was alive

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has shared a personal story he says remains one of the most defining moments of his ministry.

Speaking openly in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel was asked a question many religious leaders are often careful about.

Had God ever used him in a situation where someone had come back from the dead?

Instead of avoiding the question, the prophet chose to speak from memory.

Nigel Gaisie shared how God used him

According to him, the incident happened at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and involved a man he identified as Philip Acquah. Philip, he said, was a banker who lived with diabetes.

His wife, a nurse and a member of Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s church at the time, was the one who reached out when the situation turned critical.

The prophet explained that Philip fell seriously ill and was rushed to Korle Bu, where doctors later moved him to the Intensive Care Unit.

At some point, he said, the medical readings dropped. The pulse was gone. Everything showed zero.

When the call came in, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said he was in Oyarifa.

On the phone was a distraught wife watching her husband slip away despite all medical efforts.

He said he prayed immediately and instructed those around to pour water on Philip, adding that the instruction came through spiritual prompting.

He then drove straight to the hospital.

By the time he arrived, he said the atmosphere was heavy.

Nigel Gaisie said the patient was dead

According to him, Philip had already been declared dead based on medical indicators.

He recalled touching Philip’s hands, placing his hands on his forehead, and praying quietly.

According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, signs of life returned not long after.

Philip survived, and he says the man is alive today.

He added that records of the incident exist at Korle Bu and that Philip’s wife, being a nurse, understood exactly how serious the situation was.

Throughout the interview, the prophet avoided taking credit.

He insisted the moment had nothing to do with personal power, stressing that God alone acted, and he was simply used.

Since the interview aired, the story has stirred conversation across Ghana, with many reflecting on faith, doubt, and the moments when hope seems almost out of reach.

