Reggae icon Blakk Rasta has cautioned musician and entrepreneur Criss Waddle against taking spiritual warnings lightly amid his ongoing controversies with Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah

Ajagurajah delivered a doom prophecy for Criss Waddle, claiming a bad wind was heading towards him from abroad

Criss Waddle responded by questioning the spiritual leader's request for two cows to avert the impending danger

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian reggae icon Blakk Rasta has urged musician Criss Waddle not to joke with spirituality, amid his controversy with Bishop Ajagurajah over an alleged doom prophecy and FBI rumours.

Reggae icon Blakk Rasta warns musician Criss Waddle not to take Ajagurajah's doom prophecy lightly. Image credit: Blakk Rasta, Criss Waddle (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Criss Waddle, formerly of R2Bees fame, has been the subject of doom prophecies from Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, founder of the Universal Spiritual Outreach.

In a video shared on social media on Sunday, June 14, 2026, the spiritualist claimed an impending danger was coming Criss Waddle's way and demanded that the musician contact him immediately for direction.

As part of the intervention, Ajagurajah asked Criss Waddle to provide two cows to facilitate a spiritual exercise to avert the misfortune.

Criss Waddle did not take kindly to the prophecy and responded directly to the spiritual leader. He questioned the necessity of the cow ritual from a Christian perspective, sparking fresh debate across social media.

The YouTube video of Chris Waddle responding to Ajagurajah is below

Blakk Rasta warns Criss Waddle over Ajagurajah

Blakk Rasta has since spoken on the matter, urging Criss Waddle to take the spiritual warning seriously.

Speaking in a reel posted on his Facebook page, Blakk Empire Media, Blakk Rasta indicated that the rapper should not dismiss the prophecy as a joke.

He said:

"I don't want to say anything for anybody to read controversy into that, but Blakk Rasta, I can tell you that, that wind is coming from the west. He is joking with spirituality. It will swallow him, and he will see when it is too late that the two cows were nothing."

In the video, Blakk Rasta went further to explore concerns regarding Criss Waddle and fraud claims, while also touching on his relationship with Jibril.

The Facebook video of Blakk Rasta warning Criss Waddle about the Ajagurajah prophecy is below.

Reactions to Blakk Rasta's warning to Criss Waddle

The comments largely pushed back against Blakk Rasta, with many accusing him and others of unfairly targeting Criss Waddle over his lifestyle and dragging his name into FBI speculation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Philip Kojo Gyan Boadu wrote:

"Why are you guys forcefully drawing attention to Criss Waddle? You post his name and FBI for social media? He has to sue you just to pave way for his innocence beforehand. Sense not applied here."

Togbe Dzreke Rich said:

"Massa leave these guys alone. Ahhh."

Vinaaya Jr A Taajudeen wrote:

"So Ghanaian young guy should not live a luxurious life right? Envy."

Godday's Place said:

"So because Criss Waddle has a luxurious lifestyle, so he should be picked by bad analysts because of trend? We intend to destroy people."

Kofi Broda wrote:

"3nti wo 3twe FBI adwene aba Waddle so anaa? Masa be careful."

Juliet Amedome said:

"These boys should be careful ooo, they shouldn't block our chances of traveling oo."

Fans push back at Blakk Rasta after the reggae icon warns Criss Waddle over Ajagurajah's doom prophecy. Image credit: Blakk Rasta, Criss Waddle (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica's extradition case adjourned by Accra High Court

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Accra High Court adjourned Abu Trica's extradition case to July 10, 2026.

An online update shared by dek360ghana on Instagram on June 16, 2026, confirmed that Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica appeared at the Accra High Court as his legal proceedings continued, with his lawyer present.

The next extradition hearing was scheduled for July 10, 2026, leaving Ghanaians anxiously awaiting further developments in the high-profile case.

Source: YEN.com.gh