Sarkodie has endorsed popular social media health influencer Yeboah Agyekum Francis in recognition of his work online

The endorsement comes amid a prophecy from self-acclaimed prophet Karma President and online threats against the doctor

Yeboah Agyekum Francis has since expressed excitement and gratitude following the endorsement in a series of posts on X

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Ghanaian hip hop and rap legend Sarkodie has endorsed popular social media doctor Yeboah Agyekum Francis in recognition of his good works online.

Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie endorses social media health influencer Yeboah Agyekum Francis on X, by praising his work. Image credit: Sarkodie, Yeboah Agyekum Francis (Instagram & TikTok)

Source: Instagram

The acclaimed health influencer has risen to fame in many Ghanaian homes through his explanatory health videos delivered in Ghana's Twi dialect.

His contents have been widely praised for being relatable and covering a wide range of health subjects. In one of his popular videos, Yeboah Agyekum Francis warned against the excessive use of plastic materials due to their potential health risks.

He explained that exposing plastic packaging to sunlight, such as that of bottled water, can cause harmful particles to seep into the contents.

However, the social media doctor has recently been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Self-acclaimed prophet Karma President issued a warning on social media, claiming God had revealed in a dream that something bad was coming to happen to him.

He urged the doctor to take the warning seriously, adding that the specific kind of illness he foresaw typically ends in sudden death.

The doctor later confirmed he had received threats online, with some accusing him of misleading the public through his videos.

Below is the video of Karma President's prophecy, and Yeboah Agyekum's subsequent response is below.

Sarkodie endorses Yeboah Agyekum Francis on X

Amid the prophecies and controversies, Sarkodie took to X on June 15, 2026, to endorse the work being done by the health influencer. The tweet came as a welcome boost for the doctor, who had been facing significant online pressure in the days before.

Sarkodie wrote:

"Big shouts to Yeboah Agyekum Francis. Mo ne adwuma pa."

The tweet generated significant buzz online, with many fans and followers of both personalities reacting with excitement.

Yeboah Agyekum Francis also replied to express his gratitude, writing:

"Humbled. Grateful. Inspired. Thank you, my legend. King Sark. Landlord."

The tweet by Sarkodie can be seen below.

Yeboah Agyekum Francis reacts to Sarkodie's endorsement

The social media doctor has barely been able to contain his excitement since the tweet by Sarkodie and has since shared some posts celebrating the moment.

One standout post was shared the morning after, with the caption "Good morning fam."

In the video, Yeboah Agyekum Francis is seen driving on the highway with a screenshot of Sarkodie's tweet pinned at the top of the screen.

Social media doctor Yeboah Agyekum Francis reacts with excitement after Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie endorses his work on X. Image credit: Sarkodie, Yeboah Agyekum Francis (Instagram & TikTok)

Source: Instagram

The background music choice was particularly telling. Playing softly in the clip was Sarkodie's song featuring Castro, Onyame Ehyira (Blessed by God), a selection many fans interpreted as a deliberate nod of gratitude to the rap legend.

The X video of Yeboah Agyekum Francis celebrating his endorsement from Sarkodie can be found below.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale's alleged dig at Stonebwoy

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale may have taken a swipe at fellow Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy in their new music.

The pair, who have collaborated on a number of hit songs, titled their new record "Everlasting," which shares the same name as Stonebwoy's 2020 release.

The similarity led many observers to interpret it as a deliberate dig, following preceding incidents in which Stonebwoy allegedly described the friendship between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale as fake and convenient.

Source: YEN.com.gh