Award-winning Ghanaian musician Medikal has unveiled plans to introduce a special Black Card for his BYK family, taking inspiration from Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale had earlier announced a paid Shatta Movement membership club requiring fans to pay GH₵100 for a gold card

Medikal's announcement was met with mixed reactions, with some fans accusing the musicians of exploiting their supporters

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Medikal has unveiled plans to follow in the footsteps of his ally Shatta Wale by introducing a special fan engagement strategy.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal announces plans to introduce a special Black Card for his BYK family, taking inspiration from Shatta Wale. Image credit: Medikal, Shatta Wale (Facebook & X)

Source: Facebook

The Beyond Kontrol leader's decision comes just days after dancehall king Shatta Wale announced a gold card, sparking numerous reactions on social media.

On June 9, 2026, dancehall superstar Shatta Wale announced a paid Shatta Movement membership club, requiring fans to pay GH₵100 for a gold card.

The musician said the initiative was designed to formalise his fan base by capturing members' identities and data through a registration system.

The announcement triggered widespread backlash online, with many Ghanaians accusing Shatta Wale of exploiting his fans despite his claims of massive wealth.

Announcing the move, Shatta Wale said:

"We are ready to officialise our Shatta Movement members with real identity and data. Register now by clicking the link below. Get your Gold Card membership after registration with just GH₵100 to enjoy premium services around the world."

The Twitter (X) post of Shatta Wale announcing his Shatta Movement fan club is below.

Medikal announces special Black Card for BYK family

On June 17, 2026, Medikal announced that he was taking inspiration from Shatta Wale to introduce a special Black Card for his fans.

In a post shared on X, Medikal first praised Shatta Wale's fanbase for accepting the initiative from their leader before announcing plans of his own.

He indicated that the move was to help him have more personal sessions with his fans, especially on special occasions.

He said:

"Big up SM fanbase for supporting the gold card movement. Donny, I think it's time to have a special Black Card for my BYK family. Would be lovely to have (personal) sessions with the fanbase on special occasions. Kindly make it happen Beyond! @shattawalegh."

The Twitter (X) post of Medikal announcing his decision to introduce a special Black Card for his BYK family is below.

Reactions to Medikal's special Black Card for fans

Medikal's announcement was met with mixed sentiments on the post. While some fans were supportive and open to the idea, others described it as an exploitative move.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

@Shinebwoy_gh wrote:

"Other artistes dey share gold table for their fans to keep as investment, you guys were busy giving out common card, hmmm. C. F. A Card, fanbase association."

@mireku_gerardo said:

"Mo gyimi oo wo ne Shatta. Why are you guys trying to steal from the poor? Young man, respect yourself and stop this rubbish tsw. Buy card for what ah."

@kiddBYK wrote:

"We're BeyondKontrol! Make it 1,000.00, we will pay."

@Gmaggold said:

"Domestic 419 they doing on their followers. After one year you will all know the truth. Shame!"

@WoliExe wrote:

"If the Black Card unlocks a secret handshake, count me in. Just say the word and I'll bring the popcorn."

@AutoGigx asked:

"Do you also want to rob your innocent poor and vulnerable fans?"

@AtOmSARKS simply wrote:

"Proper extortion."

Fans react with mixed feelings as Ghanaian rapper Medikal announces a special Black Card for his BYK family. Image credit: Medikal, Shatta Wale (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Medikal explains how he spent GH¢3m on BYK concert

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian rapper Medikal indicated he spent GH¢3 million of his own money staging the Beyond Kontrol concert at the Accra Sports Stadium in December 2025.

The investment, he said, is proof that he deserves to be recognised as the country's top artiste.

Speaking on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, Medikal said the independently financed concert drew over 40,000 fans, with supporters travelling from Togo and Nigeria to attend.

Source: YEN.com.gh