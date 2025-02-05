Ibrahim Maham recently funded KNUST's youngest student, a 13-year-old boy and also gave him a ride in his private jet

The multi-millionaire businessman gave Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise a tour of the jet and allowed him to explore it

He explained that the rationale behind the jet tour was because of his passion for physics and aerospace engineering

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to fully fund the education of 13-year-old Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise, the youngest student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

A 13-year-old KNUST student flies in Ibrahim Mahama's private jet. Photo source: ibrahimmahama

Source: Instagram

As part of his support, Mahama invited the young scholar aboard his private jet for an exclusive tour.

Melchizedek, who has a strong interest in physics and aerospace engineering, explored the cockpit and observed aircraft operations.

Mahama explained that the experience was meant to align with the boy’s passion and give him firsthand exposure to aviation.

In some new photos shared by Ibrahim Mahama the young boy was overjoyed with a bright smile on his face as a white pilot flew him several feet in the air.

The Engineers & Planners CEO shared photos of their meeting on social media, where he reaffirmed his commitment to covering Melchizedek’s tuition, accommodation, and other academic expenses.

He also assured the young prodigy and his family of continued support throughout his education. In his post, he wrote:

"I Met the 13-year-old KNUST Prodigy and Pledged Full Educational Support. I also committed to fully fund the education of 13-year-old Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise, KNUST’s (University) youngest student. As part of the mentorship, Melchizedek received an exclusive learning experience aboard My private jet, where he explored the cockpit and observed aircraft operations—aligning with his passion for physics and aerospace engineering. Beyond covering tuition, accommodation, and academic expenses, I assured the young scholar and his family of continued support throughout his education.”

Melchizedek’s achievements have impressed Ghanaians with many praising his academic excellence at such a young age. They also praise Ibrahim Mahama for his support.

Ghanaians praise Ibrahim Mahama for student support

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

beam.chris.9 said:

"God bless your Selfless and kind heart Sir.❤️❤️❤️Wish to meet you in person at like this."

dzifa_official commented:

"God bless and continue to come through for you and yours always."

edemadrah wrote:

"Well done sir,buh please help some of us too am into pineapple farming I need support too please sir."

gladyscobbinahofficial commented:

"God bless you boss for your love you have been showing people, we love you."

occupygh_ said:

"Bless you. “This is how we like it in the town”.

albyablord reacted:

"You will live long & in perfect health in Jesus name. God bless you abundantly more and more."

scorpion_5366 said:

"Ibrahim Mahama is the game changer 🙌🏿 :: Ibrahim has come to STAY , May the God of NOGOKPO continue to protect and bless Ibrahim Mahama."

Ibrahim Mahama supports Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty also recently benefitted from Ibrahim Mahama's benevolence after she received money for her mother's funeral.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Gyata Cement CEO gave her a sum of GH¢20,000 and the act was praised by Ghanaians.

The singer was also supported by other public figures who attended the funeral in their numbers to sympathise with her.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh