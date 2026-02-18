Hajia4Reall Sparks Wedding Rumours With RNAQ After Nana Akua Addo’s Valentine’s Comment Goes Viral
- Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall set tongues wagging on Valentine’s Day after sharing a lavish video surrounded by gifts, prompting speculation about the identity of her mystery partner
- Her close friend, Nana Akua Addo, fuelled the rumours by naming businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) in the comments and boldly referring to Hajia4Reall as “MRS. RNAQ,”
- The exchange sparked massive reactions online, with fans debating the alleged relationship and flooding the comment section with banter about the rumoured impending wedding
Ghanaian model, Nana Akua Addo, has sparked wedding rumours about her close friend, Hajia4Reall, and wealthy businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, also known as RNAQ.
Popular socialite turned musician, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, shared a post on Instagram on Saturday, February 14, 2026, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
The video showed her posing before a car with tons of presents surrounding her, presumably a gift from her mystery boo.
With her 2025 single Boujie Mood playing in the background, Hajia4Reall flaunted her gifts and showed off the luxury she was enjoying on the day of love.
The video went viral, garnering over 100,000 views and more than 10,000 likes.
Below is the Instagram video shared by Hajia4Reall on Valentine's Day.
Akua Addo sparks Hajia4Reall RNAQ wedding rumours
After Hajia4Reall’s Valentine’s Day video went viral, her close friend and confidante, Nana Akua Addo, jumped into the comments section to disclose the identity of her mystery Valentine.
The popular model commented under the post with Richard Nii Armah Quaye's alias, indicating he had sent her all those gifts.
After a fan commented asking if she was sure, she repeated herself, emphatically stating that the duo were a couple and intended to get married.
“Please let me repeat myself, darling MRS. RNAQ,” she commented.
Nana Akua Addo's comment came after months of speculation about an alleged relationship between the duo.
The Instagram post showing Nana Akua Addo’s comment is below.
Reactions to Akua Addo’s Hajia4Reall post
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Nana Akua Addo’s post hinting at Hajia4Reall and RNAQ’s impending nuptials.
gentle_rasta_gh said:
"When you have the money, they will come after you 😂."
Kimbyakyere wrote:
"Nana Akua Addo cannot keep a secret eiiii."
albertha.johnson.96 commented:
"Operation take over, the real owner has taken her husband back 😂."
realnabciegh said:
"We are aware wai😍😍😍🔥."
mrroyal_1 wrote:
"When I see something like this, I laugh and tell God make me a wealthy person, so I won’t be stingy because God has created beautiful women and I want to date some of them."
Hajia4Reall bonds with RNAQ's children
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall bonded with Richard Nii Armah Quaye's children at the 2025 Bills Micro-Credit end-of-year party.
In a viral video, the socialite, who looked stylish in a long-sleeve corseted gown and a frontal lace wig, was seen with her daughter in the company of the popular businessman's children.
The video of Hajia4Reall and RNAQ's children sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians pointing towards it as proof of a secret relationship between the pair.
