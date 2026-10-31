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2023 GMB First Runner-Up Naa Ayeley Steals the Show in Stylish Outfit at Her Engagement Ceremony
Entertainment

2023 GMB First Runner-Up Naa Ayeley Steals the Show in Stylish Outfit at Her Engagement Ceremony

by  Portia Arthur
3 min read
  • Naa Ayeley Hammond, 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful First runner-up, shared an engagement photo on Instagram on October 29, 2026
  • The beauty queen wore a stylish pink dress and white stilettos as she posed beside her partner beneath a heart-shaped rose arch
  • Ghanaian beauty queens, influencers, and TV3 Ghana flooded the comments section to celebrate Naa Ayeley's milestone

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Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023 first runner-up, Naa Ayeley Hammond, is officially off the market after sharing an engagement photo on Instagram on October 29, 2026, sending her followers into a frenzy.

The outspoken beauty queen has shared beautiful photos and videos from the private event on her social media pages.

2023 GMB first runner-up Naa Ayeley, Naa Ayeley Hammond, Miss Homowo, Ghana's Most Beautiful winners, Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-ups, GMB stars
2023 GMB first runner-up Naa Ayeley flaunts her partner online for the first time. Photo credit: @naa_ayeley.
Source: Instagram

2023 GMB's Naa Ayeley Hammond gets engaged

The photo, captured by photographer Chocolate Shot II, shows Naa Ayeley beaming in a fitted pink fuchsia dress paired with white stilettos, clutching a large pink flower bouquet.

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Naa Ayeley's partner stood beside her in a white shirt and pink trousers, the two framed by a heart-shaped red rose arch set against a red-carpeted floor. A glowing neon sign in the background completed the romantic setup.

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The beauty queen rose to national prominence when she finished as first runner-up at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, a competition that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Ghanaian women across the country's regions.

The beauty queen looked elegant and composed during the pageant won her a sizeable fanbase, and that support has been on full display since the engagement news broke.

The announcement drew warm congratulations from across Ghana's entertainment and media circles, with TV3 Ghana among those celebrating the news publicly.

The Instagram photos are below:

Reactions to Naa Ayeley Hammond's engagement

Some Ghanaian beauty queens and celebrities have commented on Naa Ayeley's photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the congratulatory messages that poured in after Naa Ayeley shared the photo.

@monique_mawulawe wrote:

"Congrats babes ❤️😍"

@clementosuarez said:

"Congratulations"

@leejaylooks commented:

"Congratulations 🎊"

@queen_titiaka added:

"Congratulations Queen ❤️🎉"

@tv3_ghana posted:

"Congratulations Naa 🙌"

@portia_makeovers wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful 😍".

The Instagram video is below:

Who is 2023 GMB's Naa Ayeley Hammond?

Naa Ayeley Hammond, popularly known as Naa Ayeley, is a Ghanaian beauty queen, cultural ambassador and philanthropist who represented the Greater Accra Region in the 2023 edition of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant. She emerged as the first runner-up, earning recognition for her eloquence, confidence, intelligence and outstanding promotion of Ga culture and traditions.

Read also

Naa Ayeley Hammond: 2023 GMB 1st runner-up announces engagement in romantic proposal, photos

She is a graduate of the University of Ghana, where she studied political science and theatre arts. She is also an alumna of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School. During her pageantry journey, she received the Most Eloquent Queen award in both Face of Legon and GMB.

Beyond pageantry, Naa Ayeley has demonstrated a passion for community development, particularly supporting education and underprivileged children. In January 2025, she was appointed the face of the Ga Mantse Foundation and brand ambassador for the Ga Mantse Group of Companies.

The Instagram photos are below:

2026 GMB's Lamiley reacts after losing crown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 runners-up Sessinam and Lamiley, who thanked fans after missing out on the pageant crown.

Their messages celebrated the support and experiences they gained during the competition, while fans praised their performances and called for special awards in future editions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

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