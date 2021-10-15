It must be thrilling being a relative of a star, and obviously, Jackie Appiah’s son, Damien Agyemang, must be enjoying this prestige.

He celebrated his 16th birthday on October 13, and many of his mother’s colleagues, both in Ghana and Nigeria, have taken time off to wish him a good one.

Some of these celebs commented on Jackie Appiah’s post on Instagram, while some of them wished Damien well on their personal Instagram handles.

Jackie Appiah: 8 top Ghanaian and Nigerian Celebs Celebrate actress’s son Damien Birthday

We made a list of eight of these celebrities who have celebrated Jackie Appiah’s son.

1. julietibrahim: “happy birthday.”

2. kalsoume: “Happy birthday to him ooooo.”

3. princedavidosei: “Happy birthday great boy.”

4. Nigerian actress halimabubakar: “Damien hbd.”

5. samirayakubu: “Happy birthday to my handsome boy May God bless and protect you always. Aunty loves you #MrD @damien._himself @jackieappiah.”

6. Kalybos1: “Happy birthday Damien.himself.”

7. kobirana: “@damien._himself happy birthday starboy.”

8. samueldegraftyeboah: “Happy birthday son, fruitful life ahead.”

Jackie Appiah goes emotional on son's birthday

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah was emotional in her birthday message to her son.

She shared a photo of Damien Peter Agyeman on her Instagram handle to celebrate his 16th birthday.

Damien looks so mature now, making Jackie the proud mother she is.

In the caption accompanying the photo, Jackie showered praises on her son and said he has become so capable and a bright child.

Damien celebrates birthday in Dubai

Damien celebrated his 16th birthday in Dubai. In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, Damien was captured chilling from one of Dubai’s expensive hotels situated in the heart of town.

With his back facing the camera in a morning coat, Damien gave a view of his beautiful surrounding.

Jackie Appiah's ex-husband

In a related development, Jackie Appiah and Damien's father, Peter Ageymang, are no more.

Their marriage which happened in 2005 hit the rocks a few years after and so they went their separate ways.

Jackie remains one of Ghana's most revered actresses.

She has featured in an uncountable number of movies alongside others including Majid Michel, Van Vicker, Kofi Adjorlolo, Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson, just to mention a few.

