Award-winning actress Nadia Buari has been spotted in beautiful and lovely photos on social media

The mother of four daughters was seen showing off her plush and classy living room in the new photos

Many of Nadia's followers who have been impressed with the home have showered her with praises

Actress Nadia Buari has released new beautiful photos online to give fans a glimpse into the lavish life she lives when away from the cameras.

The photos which have been sighted by YEN.com.gh had the mother of four showing off the living room of her posh home.

The new photos shared on the actress' Instagram page showed her dressed in a casual black gown.

Photos of Nadia Buari's living room have popped up online Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Some of the photos had her seated in a cane chair while others had her standing beside the chair in different poses.

One could see a chandelier, bookshelf, dining table set, flowers, fur rug, among others, as some of the items found in the room.

The whole room was painted in white colour with many items in white colour and others to blend in.

Gleaning from how the place looks, it is not far-fetched to say it is an expensive living room space with a touch of class.

Sharing the photos Nadia offered some motivation for her followers with her caption which read:

"If you spent your life concentrating on what everyone else thought of you, would you forget who you really were? What if the face you showed the world turned out to be a mask... with nothing beneath it?"

Nadia's fans reacts

After Nadia shared her photos, many of her followers took to the comment section to shower praises on her. A lot of people were impressed with the beautiful living room.

heavensharry59 described Nadia's home as nice:

"Nice home ma diva."

sweet_maame_adwoa was impressed by Nadia's modesty:

"Nadia leaves in such a classy house but does brag about it. She's so modest."

billionairreadel simply described the actress' space as:

"Beautiful ."

m_kolade was also impressed:

"Cool, clean and clear."

sie3757 said:

"Super cool."

Nadia mimics Counselor Lutterodt

The photos of Nadia Buari come after she mimicked controversial Counselor Lutterodt in a new video.

In the video, Nadia was seen washing her face while speaking, behaving, and making faces like Lutterodt.

She reenacted Lutterodt’s opinion that women should not go after men who do not have money, and that a poor man has nothing to do with love.

Source: Yen.com.gh