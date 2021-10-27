Afia Schwar: Actress Rushed to Hospital Following Illness; Battles for life in new Video
- Actress Afia Schwar has reportedly been rushed to the hospital
- Reports say she has been displaying symptoms of COVID-19
- Afia is seen in her hospital bed in a video battling for her life
- Many have prayed for her to get well soon
Ghanaian actress Afia Schwar is said to have been rushed to the hospital after suffering an illness.
She is reported to have displayed symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia is seen laying in her sickbed with her nose mask intact.
Source: Yen
