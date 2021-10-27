Actress Afia Schwar has reportedly been rushed to the hospital

Reports say she has been displaying symptoms of COVID-19

Afia is seen in her hospital bed in a video battling for her life

Many have prayed for her to get well soon

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwar is said to have been rushed to the hospital after suffering an illness.

She is reported to have displayed symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia is seen laying in her sickbed with her nose mask intact.

A collage of Afia Schwar with her current condition in the middle. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @yesghanaonline/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Yen