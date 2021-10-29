Shatta Wale's former girlfriend, Michy, has spoken about the abuses she endured in their relationship

She said they were unbearable that running away from home without slippers was the best option

Michy's claims are coming not long after Shatta Wale's shooting prank and consequent arrest

Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend, Michy, has opened up on the real abuses she suffered his hands during their relationship.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michy said that theirs had always been an abusive relationship.

However, the abuse took to a higher level after Shatta Wale proposed to her at the Reign Concert in 2019.

A collage of Michy and Shatta Wale. Photo credit; @michygh @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She described what she went through as unbearable, and added that she literally had to run away from Shatta Wale’s house without bathroom slippers (chalewote), while their son Majesty wore on boxer shorts.

“After the proposal, it got worse, it got unbearable. That is the only word I can use. What you guys don’t know is I literally had to run and leave my clothes; I did not carry chalewote. My son was in boxers. Nobody knows this,” Michy said.

