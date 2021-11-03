Jackie Appiah has dazzled in a beautiful attire designed in yellow and pink

She matched her attire with white sneakers giving her a gorgeous look

Many of her colleagues, and fans have admired the actress for her beauty

Ghanaian screen diva, Jackie Appiah, has beautifully combined three sharp colours, yellow, pink, and white, while stepping out.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jackie had her shirt dressed designed with yellow and pink, and she completed her looks with her white sneakers.

Jackie was not without her charming smile revealing her sparklingly white teeth.

A collage of Jackie Appiah.

Source: Instagram

The photo has garnered massive reactions, especially from her colleagues, including Prince David Osei, Fresh Prince Felix, and others all using emojis.

Jackie’s fans also admired her with their various emojis.

Jackie Appiah excites fans in Dubai restaurant

Jackie made headlines when she interacted with some ardent fans in a restaurant in Dubai where she had gone to eat.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, two of the waitresses at the restaurant approached Jackie to serve her.

One of them, after realising it was Jackie, told her colleague that the lady sitting before them was Jackie Appiah.

The other colleague doubted it and said that was not Jackie and that it was another person, while bending to take a closer look at the actress.

They kept arguing among themselves with the first person saying that: "I swear, she is the one, oh my God".

When they finally got to know she was the one, the waitresses called others to come see the African actress.

Jackie's son celebrates 16th birthday in Dubai

Meanwhile, Damien Peter Agyeman, Jackie Appiah's son, has celebrated his 16th birthday in Dubai.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Damien is seen chilling from one of Dubai’s expensive hotels situated in the heart of town.

Damien had earlier surprised Ghanaians with photos of him looking so tall, even taller than his mother.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter celebrates 4th birthday

In other news, Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter, Ryn Roberts.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, Jamie shared a cute photo of Ryn and wrote so many sweet things about her.

Many have admired the father and daughter and showered them with praises.

