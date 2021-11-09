GUBA Awards 2021: McBrown, Becca, Nadia Buari, Efya, Others Dazzle On Red Carpet
This year's edition of the Ghana UK-Based Achievement Awards (GUBA 2021) has been held in Accra.
The awards ceremony which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre had a lot of stars in attendance.
Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, Becca, Abeiku Santana, Efya, and many others were on hand to grace the occasion.
Just like every red carpet event, there was a lot of fashion on display at the event.
YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the best red carpet moments.
1. Nadia Buari arrived with her younger sister, Samera in stunning dress:
2. Business mogul Nana Kwame Cheddar came dressed like a chief:
3. Becca and her husband, Tobi Sanni, looked dashing in their outfits:
4. KOD was dapper in his blue suit:
5. Sulley Muntari's wife Menaye Donkor stepped on the red carpet with Miss Universe 2021:
6. Joe Mettle rocked an all-white kaftan:
7. Efya made this kente outfit trendy:
8. Abeiku Santana looked good as always:
9. GUBA organiser Dentaa Amoateng also rocked kente:
