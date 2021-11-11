Kuami Eugene Meets Lookalike In Person, Gifts Him $100 In Latest Video
Award-winning musician Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, is known to have many lookalikes.
The singer has shown love to one of the lookalikes who travelled all the way from Techiman in the Bono East region to meet him.
Kuami Eugene was billed for an interview with Ike The Unpredictable of Angel FM in Kumasi on Thursday, November 11.
The young man travelled from his hometown to just come and see his idol at the radio station.
After meeting the young man, a surprised Kuami Eugene asked about his travel from Techiman and the cost involved. The lookalike indicated that he spend about GHC60 on transportation.
Eugene then asked for his handbag and pulled a hundred-dollar note for the young man who was perplexed to the point that he asked if that money could be spent in Ghana.
A video of Eugene's encounter with the young has been posted on Instagram by blogger Sweet Maame Adwoa.
Source: Yen Ghana