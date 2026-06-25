Ernestina Fosu, one of the sisters of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, is seeking help to know her late brother's burial site

The woman pleaded with all prominent Ghanaians and the government to help her find her brother's final resting place

Ghanaians on social media who watched the woman's plea thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

The issues surrounding the death of the late Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, may not end anytime soon.

Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosu, also known as Akosua Brempomaa, pleaded with the government to help her find out where her late brother was laid to rest.

Ernestina Fosu, the sister of Daddy Lumba, begs for help to know her late brother's resting place. Photo credit: @plus1tv, @daddylumbaofficial

Source: TikTok

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, professionally known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025. He died at the Bank Hospital in Accra at the age of 60 after a short illness.

The final funeral rites for Daddy Lumba took place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.

Due to a family dispute between the women in Daddy Lumba's life, Ernestina Fosu did not attend her only brother's funeral.

Ernestina Fosu was supporting Akosua Serwaa, the first and legally recognised wife of Daddy Lumba, while the family head, Abusuapanin Tupac and Lumba's other sister, Faustina Fosu, supported Odo Broni, the second wife of the deceased.

The funeral and burial ceremony were spearheaded by Odo Broni and Abusuapanin Tupac.

Ernestina Fosu demands to know Lumba's resting place

This implies that Ernestina Fosu did not get the chance to see her brother laid in state or know where Daddy Lumba was buried.

Almost a year after his demise, Ernestina Fosu is pleading with the government and other prominent people in the country to help her find out where her brother was laid to rest.

"It is difficult for me to acknowledge that I will no longer see my brother Charles. It is even more difficult for me because I don't know his final resting place."

"If you were a mother and this happened to you, would you be happy? I have nothing to say except to plead with the powerful people in the country to let them show us where they buried my brother Charles, so I can speak to my brother," she added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ernestina Fosu's request

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @weloveghana042 on X. Read them below:

@PayaseVandamme said:

"This woman is a real definition of village witchcraft. DL was laid in state publicly, so what prevented her from attending? Anaa manso with Abusuapanyin nti?"

@Great8_Grace said:

"The most painful part of death is not just losing someone but not even knowing where their spirit rests after life."

@Kwaku_Kwakye87 said:

"The government is concentrating on serious matters affecting this nation. It does not have time for adults who cannot handle simple matters, such as organising the funeral of the most prominent member of a small family. Mo ma yɛn ndwene."

@ToneApex24813 wrote:

"The government has better things to do than waste time on this drama. Did she not attend the funeral some?🤔"

@big_kay007 said:

"People insulting the woman for absolutely no reason🤦🏾‍♂️she’s saying she didn’t even see his body before he was buried and wanna pay last tribute for his one year whatever."

@thepowderguy1 wrote:

"So what is wrong with the living allowing the de@d to rest? Does she want to follow him?"

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"This goes beyond grief; families deserve closure. If there’s confusion about burial arrangements, authorities should step in and clarify everything properly."

Source: YEN.com.gh