Benedicta Gafah has wowed her fans and followers with her yet another stunning photo

The actress was seen wearing a blue bodycon dress as she posed in what looked like a living room

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers with gapped mouths and causing traffic online as she posted a new photo of herself on one of her social media pages.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing a sea-blue coloured bodycon outfit.

Photos of Benedicta Gafah. Source: Instagram/@empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

The pretty actress was standing in what looked like a plush apartment when she posed for the camera to capture the moment.

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it with three butterfly emojis

Fans react to the new photo as they shower praises on the actress

bigben_wolf expressed his unending love for Gafah:

"Love you much"

queenzykeziah also wrote:

"Empress nie. u r dripping hot.oh wow"

oakenshield39 commented:

"Awwwww look how she dey laaaa….She go sweet oooo"

hetepheresgiannopoulos was hit by the actress' beauty:

"very stunning"

officialamaghana decided to sing the praises of Gafah's beauty in the local language:

"Afia woho 33f3 dodo"

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photo and also

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying on her page.

