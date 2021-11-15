Adwoa Frimpong has dropped beautiful photos from Medikal's new mansion

In the photos, the kid sister of the rapper flaunted the lavish room of her brother

The beautiful photos have attracted massive reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Medikal's kid sister, Adwoa Frimpong, has released photos from the plush mansion of her rich brother.

Adwoa Frimpong is really enjoying her brother's wealth and fame as the said photos prove.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adwoa is captured in a casual outfit posing in the living room of Medikal's new mansion.

Adwoa Frimpong: Medikal's kid sister flaunts rapper's new mansion in beautiful photos (Photo credit: Medikal and Adwoa Frimpong/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she flaunted the lavish living room of the award-winning rapper.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Well, the photos from Medikal's mansion prove that the rapper is one of the richest celebrities in the country.

Social media users react to Adwoa Frimpong's photos

god_bless_elorm simply wrote:

"A walking work of art...I heart u die."

ebenn.williams commented:

"Welcome to island house."

criptures_asare_dansoman also commented:

"Sweetheart."

Fella Makafui and Medikal Hold Big Party With Shatta Wale, Joey B, Others To Open Their New Mansion

Actress Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal, have opened their new mansion with a grand housewarming party.

The party was held at the new house which is located in the East Legon Hills area in Accra on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Videos from the party show it was a big occasion with many friends and colleagues of the couple coming through to have fun with them.

I didn't know I would trend like this - Cecilia Marfo reacts to 'What Shawa Say' Trend (video)

Ghanaian gospel singer Cecilia Marfo has said that she is at a loss for words following the reach she received for her rendition now popularly known as "What Shawa Say'.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cecilia Marfo, who was granting an interview on Adom TV, reacted to the trend.

According to her, she did not expect the video to trend owing to the fact that she had appeared in several videos singing.

She said the trend was God's way of getting her into the limelight again following her zeal to do the things of God.

The Afunu Mu Ba hitmaker said she was very happy that she was in many discussions online and channelled all her thanks to God for making it happen.

Source: Yen