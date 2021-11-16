Nana Ama McBrown has warmed hearts online with her latest photo on Instagram

The actress and TV show host was seen glowing as usual in a beautiful dress

McBrown was recently in the news following the emotional acceptance speech she gave at an awards ceremony

Influential Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with a new breathtaking photo of herself.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown was seen beaming with her infectious smile.

The United Showbiz host was seen wearing a purple dress which had some pearly strings attached to the shoulder bits.

Photos of Nana Ama McBrown. Source: Instagram/iamamamcbrown

Source: Original

She had struck a pose and had one leg in the air when the cameraman decided to crystalize that moment.

Nana Ama McBrown complimented her outfit with matching pearly-themed heels as the lights caused them to glitter.

After posting the photo, Nana Ama McBrown captioned it:

"Cheers To New Day #HerExcellency"

Fans of the on-screen goddess react to the photos

Many celebs and followers of the actress took to the comment section to drop lovely words over her.

Outspoken actress akuapem_poloo wrote:

"My mummy is beautiful"

boaduwaa_tracy had this to say:

"Beautiful Queen"

__i_am_koffee_official commented:

"Hi mommy you look great"

enjoy_dialygh also wrote:

"Very beautiful"

amaghana22 commented in Twi:

"Ooh yeh 3daf3m br3wwwww high"

ruthsarfokantanka1 dropped a funny comment related to the What Shawa Say trend:

"Wo nan naaa"

Nana Ama McBrown's Touching Speech at Awards Ceremony Stirs Emotions Online

Veteran Ghanaian actress and revered brand ambassador, Nana Ama McBrown was honoured on Monday, November 8, at the GUBA 2021 Awards in Accra.

The Kumawood actress was adjudged the 'GUBA Yaa Asantewaa Entertainment Mogul' on the night - an award considered to be part of a special category.

McBrown's special honour was to celebrate her outstanding contribution to the movie industry and the creative industry as a whole.

In a video posted by the actress on her Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown appeared amazed as she climbed the stage to take the award.

Source: Yen