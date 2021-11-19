Wo nan naa - Medikal and Fella remix Cecilia Marfo's viral song in funny video

Medikal and Fella have joined the 'What Shawa Say' trend in a new video spotted online

The duo appeared to be stepping out of the house as Medikal asked Fella to show their fans 'something small'

The power couple used the opportunity to flaunt their lovely mansion as they hopped unto the trend

Power couple Samuel Adu Frimpong famed as Medikal and wife, Precious Fella Makafui have joined the 'What Shawa Say' trend in a rather stylish way.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the lovely couple appeared t be getting ready to leave their plush home.

Medikal had taken the lead and was waiting on Fella to come out so they go. While waiting, he decided to take out his camera to record his wife.

Fella, who came out from a corner, was walking stylishly toward her husband when Medikal got an idea - the 'What Shawa Say' trend.

Out of the blue, the Omo Ada hitmaker borrowed the words of legendary local gospel songstress,m Cecilia Marfo, and asked his wife to go back a bit.

Fella who appeared startled by all that was happening, concurred and did her husband's bidding.

After taking a few steps back amid laughter, Medikal asked his wife to now make some moves with her legs as he shouted, "wo nan naa".

Fella Makafui could not hold her laughter in between blushing smiles as she watched her husband recording her walking towards him.

Medikal and his wife are not the only ones who have jumped unto the popular 'Whata Shawa Say' trend. Many stars including Nana Ama McBrown, Efia Odo and Nadia Buari have all joined.

