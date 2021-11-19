Bridget Otoo has indicated that she did not want episodes of her in the Next TV star show aired

She sent a message to GH One and asked Nana Aba Anamoah to ensure she was 'edited' out of all episodes of the show

Bridget Otoo's comment probably stems from the fact that she did not know Journalist Albert had been forgiven

Popular journalist and news anchor on Metro TV Ghana, Bridget Otoo, has sent a word of caution to GH ONE TV and Nana Aba Anamoah over the Next TV Star series.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on ghanaweb, Bridget Otoo said she did not know about the latest development with Journalist Albert and only had to find out on social media.

Due to this, she asked the TV station organising the audition to edit her parts out of every episode before airing them.

Bridget Otoo said she was "still hurting" from the issue and did not want to support rewarding bullies since it would send a wrong signal to others.

One of her tweets read: "I’m strong mentally and I know not many people are as strong as I am, it’s why I speak for them. I’m happy to defend myself when I have to. I also don’t believe we need to reward bullies, we send the wrong message to the public. Esp. whn a party is still hurting…"

She had earlier tweeted asking the Ghanaian-based TV station not to involve her in the show probably due to the fact that she was left out in the dark

Another tweet believed to have been made by the news anchor read: "“First of all, he was done with the audition and before the audition, there were a lot of people there and he passed a remark that suggests he was running the reality showdown – how come we investigated him. We were judges in the room and two people came in and said, there is a gentleman there who was speaking ill of the show so they did not want the guy to audition at all.

We asked who the person is and then we got his details and note him up. This was not even part of the audition…”

Journalist Albert lands ambassadorial deal with EIB Network; meets Nana Aba

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Journalist Albert, born Albert Nat Hyde, announced that he has secured an ambassadorial gig with EIB Network after meeting Bola Ray and Nana Aba Anamoah.

The young journalist who carries himself as a blogger and social media enthusiast, took to his Twitter page to break the news to his growing followers.

He indicated that the EIB Network fraternity had granted him a huge opportunity to drive home his crusade on cyberbullying.

