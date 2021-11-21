Highly Spiritual Music artiste, Mr. Drew, has held his first-ever concert dubbed Seleey Concert

The event witnessed star-studded performances from KiDi, D-Black, Wendy Shay, S3fa, and other famous names

Mr. Drew, 25, had his first concert at the Mallam Kokroko Station in Accra

Musician Mr. Drew and big stars from Ghana's music scene delighted fans at his first-ever show dubbed Seleey Concert at the Mallam Kokroko Station in Accra.

The star-studded concert featured acclaimed musicians such as D-Black, KiDi, Kwesi Arthur, Fameye, Wendy Shay, Sefa, and Sina Soul, who showed up to support their colleague musician on his first big concert.

Kelvynboy, Kofi Mole, Dope Nation, Gambo, Kyrmi Songx, and many other known faces also ascended the stage to delight fans who expected nothing short of amazing.

Born Andrews Commey Otoo, Mr. Drew thrilled fans at the Seleey Concert where he performed his biggest songs.

The singer, 25, hasn't organised a concert in Ghana since his career kicked off but he just established himself as a force in the nation's entertainment industry.

Below are five videos from his first-ever concert.

1. Mr. Drew proves that he is still one of the few musicians in Ghana who can really dance.

2. Wendy Shay performs some of her biggest songs at the Seleey Concert.

3. Kwesi Arthur is just a beast on stage. He went 'crazy' last night.

4. The sugar daddy, KiDi in full flight at the Seleey Concert.

5. Singer Fameye puts up a spirited performance.

6. Singer S3fa on state with Mr. Drew.

7. It’s Dope Nation on stage.

Meanwhile, singer Wendy Shay brought life to the stage with her spirited performance at the Seleey Concert.

The event witnessed acclaimed names in Ghana's music scene put up spectacular performances on the night.

Rufftown Records signed musician, Wendy Shay, mounted the stage to deliver an ecstatic performance with some of her biggest songs.

