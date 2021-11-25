US-based GH comedian Michael Blackson drops American green card, tells reason

Michael Blackson has announced that he is finally going to become an American citizen

US-based Ghanaian entertainer, Michael K Blackson has announced that he is finally to be sworn in as a fully-fledged American citizen after pursuing it for a long time.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Michael Blackson indicated that it had taken him almost 30 years to see this become a reality.

According to him, he was going to hand over his permanent residency card to swear in front of a judge to become a full citizen of the country he considered the "greatest country" in the world.

Michael Blackson revealed that he wanted to remain authentic after loving being an African for a long time but he felt getting his US citizenship was the right thing to do.

He went on to thank the different races of people who came together to make America and thanked them all for accepting him and giving him the chance to entertain them.

The comedian posted his green card and said he was going to give it up soon. He wrote:

"I’m showing ya this because I have to turn this in back to the U.S immigration today at 10 in Los Angeles . For those who have no idea what this is it’s a green card and now you know a green card is not green lol. I’ve made a living making fun of America and Americans but all jokes aside America is by far the greatest country in the world and that’s why everyone comes here for an opportunity. Today I’m turning in my green card to replace it with an American citizenship certificate. I’m not going to get into details of why it took over 30 yrs to finally become a citizen but one reason was I just loved being an African and wanted to stay authentic. This Country has been nothing but a blessing to me especially my Black Americans who embraced me from the first time they saw me on Comic view and the movie next Friday, can’t forgot my Latin Americans who also showed me love then followed by Asian Americans, Indian America then about 5 yrs ago White Americans came on board. I say that because that’s what makes American great is a whole bunch of people from different parts of the world came to settle in one place and that’s why this is the best country in the world. Can’t wait to swear in so I can apply for welfare"

Many fans of the entertainer react to the announcement

Fans and followers of Michael Blackson took to the comment section to congratulate him for becoming a US citizen.

nickyardy wrote:

"Congrats Fam"

cromartie_m commented:

"Congrats Mike!! Child support doubles as a citizen"

love_ola_9 jokingly said:

"Congrats unc…They can’t deport us now"

aphricanace wrote:

"neega said apply for welfare!!! But ayee congrats my bro, welcome to the other side"

There were many congratulatory messages flowing the way of Michael Blackson.

