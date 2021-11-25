Kuami Eugene reveals he wrote some of MzVee's hit songs

The former label mates fell out after she left the record label for reasons best known to them

Kuami Eugene in an interview said Mzvee not to be an ungrateful being

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian artistes, Eugene Marfo, widely known as Kuami Eugene, is disappointed in MzVee for not appreciating all the times he penned down songs for her.

MzVee had earlier asserted in an interview with Zion Felix months ago that Ghanaians must put an end to comparing her with her former label mate, Kuami Eugene because unlike him, she does everything on her own.

MzVee stated that comparing Kuami Eugene to her is very disrespectful.

Kuami Eugene and MzVee.source:instagram/@mzvee @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene has reacted to Mzvee's assertion with much disappointment with her assertion of her doing everything by herself music-wise unlike him in his recent interview with Zion Felix.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Angelina hitmaker said it would have been understandable if MZVee's statement was in reference to who made waves first in the Ghanaian music industry which obviously would have to be her but finds it rather offensive with her asserting he doesn't do anything.

"What she said was right until you explain everything. I thought she said it was disrespectful because she started this thing way before me, and that's right," he told Zion Felix.

According to Eugene, most of the hit songs from MzVee were written by him.

"So if you compare me to her in that regard, it's disrespectful. I wish people wouldn't compare me to MzVee according to how big we are. But then again, if she says she does everything on her own, I wrote most of her songs,"he continued.

Kuami Eugene boldly revealed that MzVee's songs "Daavi", "Come and See My Mother" featuring Yemi Alade", and "I Don't Know," so she doesn't do stuff on her own as she claims.

"I have helped, so I'm just hoping that she will appreciate rather than making it look like I never did anything for her. Because I never took even Ghc1 from her," he added.

Kuami Eugene Meets Lookalike In Person, Gifts Him $100 In Latest Video

Award-winning musician Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, is known to have many lookalikes. The singer has shown love to one of the lookalikes who travelled all the way from Techiman in the Bono East region to meet him.

Kuami Eugene was billed for an interview with Ike The Unpredictable of Angel FM in Kumasi on Thursday, November 11.

Source: Yen