Popular actress Jackie Appiah has stunned in a new wedding photo that has found its way to the internet

She looks simply amazing as she rocked her wedding dress and a mild makeup

It is not clear if Jackie had a secret wedding recently

Fans have reacted to the photo with some congratulating her

A wedding photo of actress Jackie Appiah looking beautiful, sweet, and innocent as usual, has surfaced on the internet.

Jackie wore mild makeup that enhances her natural looks, with wedding accessories to complement her bridal looks.

We cannot say if Jackie indeed married in that gown, or if she just wore it for the photos.

A collage of Jackie Appiah.

Source: Instagram

However, fans have reacted to the photo and praised Jackie:

Reaction

Jibrima, for instance, described the photo as “outstanding picture”

kamaraalhajibrima: “Very outstanding picture.”

Emera called Jackie beautiful:

emera.omotayo: “you are beautiful.”

Troll gal called it beautiful:

troll_gal29: “Beautiful.”

rumetaiwo: “Black is beautiful.”

johnkabwe4142: “Congratulations.”

lizzyjoseph48: “Cool.”

