Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has popped up in another lovely video on social media

The new video shows McBrown encouraging Maxin to push a toy car she was sitting on

But Maxin refused her mothers suggestion saying she will fall down

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, is one little girl who gets people cheering anytime she pops up.

Once again, Baby Maxin has got her followers on social media something to talk about with her latest video.

In the new video shared on Maxin's Instagram page, the two-year-old girl is seen sitting on a wooden toy car made like a boneshaker vehicle.

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin recently had fun Photo source: @iambabymaxin, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin's mother who was off-camera was heard asking the little girl to push the car and get it going.

"Okay push yourself on your car," McBrown told her daughter.

Maxin who had earlier talked about dinosaur park replied that she was going to fall down if she tried to push the car.

"Ah, I will fall down oo," Maxin said to McBrown.

The mother burst into laughter over her daughter's response.

Watch the video of Maxin of Maxin and her mother's moment below:

Reactions

Baby Maxin and her mother's video has stirred a lot of heartwarming reactions from her followers. While some were impressed with her command of English, others were left reminiscing because of the wooden car.

marry_a_midwife_ was impressed with the English Maxin spoke:

"Eeeii, Baby Maxin can really speak English wow nice."

sammy_highcourt also talked about Maxin's English:

"Hw333❤️❤️)se afall down! Awwn Baby Maxin❤️❤️❤️."

chriswattl was awed by the car:

"This car is for obiba JK,s and srasraku way back in class four reading books."

awalzeinab6 upgraded Maxin from a baby to a princess:

Awwwww Love u Princess Maxin not Baby Maxin any more ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

chrisw also remembered the olden days:

"Baby Maxim please you sit on top of your car u made remember the olden days."

McBrown begs Nana Aba to teach Maxin

Meanwhile, McBrown recently pleaded with Nana Aba Anamoah to help Maxin speak English like her.

She was impressed with the way Nana Aba spoke during an interview on Starr Chat.

Nana Aba has willingly accepted the plea and would help the two-year-old girl.

