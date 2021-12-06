Sika Osei is prepping us with some festive season fashion ideas and fans are in awe

The TV presenter turned up in style at the 2021 Rhythms On The Runway

The newly married bride dazzled in a spicy red gown as a host for the event

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian TV host and presenter, Sika Osei, has made a breathtaking fashion statement at the just ended Rhythms On The Runway rocking a sizzling red dress with much grace and glow and fans are stunned.

The 2021 edition of the Rhythms On The Runway was a star-studded event that saw a great display of couture and futuristic style from celebrities like Elikem Kumordzie, Sefa, P.Y amongst many others.

It took place at the Grand Arena Accra International Conference Centre on December 4, 2021, and had Sika Osei as its host.

Sika Osei. source:instagram/sikaosei

Source: Instagram

The newly married presenter turned heads with her red Avante-Garde apparel which had an elaborate shoulder sleeve design and had a display of cleavage in a piece by Yartel Ghana and scored it with a rich beauty look.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sika Osei share the flawless photos on her Instagram page and captioned:

Last Night I wore ART, I was ART Dress by @yartelgh to host @rhythmsondarunway_gh

Fans are in awe of her look as they comment as they shared complimentary comments beneath her post.

@Deladem_duvi commented

Step on our necks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are your ladies circle set, dance on us

@agne.ssarpong

Stunning

@amazingkobby

Sikalicious

@kuami.phame

officialsikaosei Mrs

@nickylately

Wowiwowiw

Ghanaian Actress Sika Osei Marries In Beautiful Traditional Wedding

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Ghanaian actress, TV3 presenter, and voice-over artist Sika Osei's beautiful marriage ceremony. Sika Osei got married to her handsome fiance in a rich and elegant traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

In one of the videos which have been sighted on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Sika Osei is dressed in a yellow-coloured kente dress as her bridesmaids marched her to the venue.

The presenter gave off some dance moves as she reached the main wedding grounds with the team.

Source: Yen