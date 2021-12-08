Gifty Anti has taken over social media with her no-makeup photo

In the photo, the TV star flaunted her natural looks to the world

Gifty would be celebrating her 52nd birthday in the coming days

Popular on-air personality, Gifty Anti, has given a real definition of why age is just a number with her new photo.

The award-winning broadcaster would be celebrating her 52nd birthday and she has decided to wow her fans.

Despite her age, Gifty is one of the beautiful TV stars in the country at the moment.

Gifty Anti stuns with no makeup photo ahead of her 52nd birthday (Photo credit: Gifty Anti/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

In her latest photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gifty was spotted without makeup.

From the photo, she was seen beaming with a smile as she flaunted her natural looks.

Her caption read, "WCW Do you know I will be 50 + 2 next month, God willing? You gerrit? If you don’t gerrit, Forgerrit."

Fans reaction

morrison_ruth:

"If u can remember on ur 48th I told u will be 50 and still look 16 and sexy and here we are u will be 52 and still look 16 and sexy. God bless ur new coming age."

adombikwa:

"Talk to de hand......haha."

cassandra_akyiriembackup:

"Yes please mummy, 23rd January same birthday day."

strawberry_fitzness:

"I understood the assignment so I gerrit. Thank you mummy,God bless you so much. Love you always."

phill_de_fashionista:

"naturally beautiful."

