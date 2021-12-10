It was a night to remember for members of gospel singer Cecilia Marfo's church as the crossed over into 2022

Cecilia Marfo led them in a powerful ministration which culminated in her performing her viral Wha Shawa Say song

A video has popped up showing how the performance of Wha Shawa Say turned the church into a jam

Gospel singer Cecilia Marfo's church was an exciting place during the all night service on December 31, 2021.

Marfo got her congregants charged and dancing as she led the ministration on the night. At a point, she decided to perform her viral 'wha shawa say' song in church.

In a video from service which has been sighted on the Instagram page, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Cecilia Marfo is seen standing on the pulpit and interacting with congregants. Midway through, she started singing 'wha shawa say.'

Immediately she started singing, the whole congreagation went agog. They burst into a period of excitment and started dancing happily.

From the video, it was as if Cecilia Marfo's church had been turned into an outdoor jam as many members showed off interesting dance moves.

Wha Shawa Say challenge

Gospel singer Cecilia Marfo trended on social media in the latter part of 2021 following a video of her which popped up online.

The video showed the Afunumuba hitmaker struggling to get the lyrics of the popular Christian song, What Shall I Say.

Marfo's version, which she sang as 'wha shawa say', sparked a challenge on social media with many people joining in to do their versions.

Nadia Buari joins Wha Shawa Say challenge

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari recently got many people on social media laughing after she released a hilarious video.

The actress' video had her mimicking gospel singer Cecilia Marfo's recent 'wha shawa say' video which recently went viral.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Nadia is dressed in a big headgear just like Cecilia Marfo often wears.

Nadia started singing along to Cecilia Marfo's now-famous rendition of the popular gospel tune, What Shall I Unto The Lord.

Strongman's daughter sings 'wha shawa say'

Similiarly, Simona Ama Ahyia Osei, the daughter of rapper Strongman, joined the trending 'wha shawa say' challenge.

In a video shared on the Instagram page of Simona, the two-year-old girl is seen mimicking Cecilia Marfo.

Simona acted and sang the gospel singer's version of the popular 'What Shall I Say' gospel song as has been sighted in Cecilia Marfo's video.

