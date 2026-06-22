David Daker, best known for playing Harry Crawford in Boon and roles in Doctor Who and Coronation Street, has died at 90

His family confirmed he passed away on April 30, 2026, though the news only became public on June 21, 2026

Daker's career spanned over four decades, with his final screen appearance in Holby City in 2009

The British television world is mourning the loss of David Daker, the beloved veteran actor who died on April 30, 2026, at the age of 90.

Legendary British actor, David Daker, of Doctor Who and Boon fame, passes away

Source: Instagram

His family confirmed the news, which was only shared publicly on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

According to The Mirror UK, the family did not disclose the cause of death.

Daker was a familiar face on British screens for decades, but he is perhaps best remembered for his role as Harry Crawford in Boon, the beloved drama that ran from 1986 to 1995.

Acting alongside Michael Elphick, he played a fireman in the West Midlands in a performance that cemented his legacy in British television history.

David Daker's remarkable TV career

His career stretched all the way back to 1964, when he made a single-episode appearance in Detective. His breakthrough came with Z-Cars, where he played Owen Culshaw in the long-running police drama.

Between 1968 and 1985, he appeared in 31 episodes of Coronation Street as Gordon Lewis Basil Griffin, frequently sharing scenes with Julie Goodyear's iconic Bet Lynch.

In Doctor Who, Daker left a lasting impression with memorable roles as Irongron in The Time Warrior and Captain Rigg in Nightmare of Eden.

He also popped up in Only Fools and Horses as Tommy Mackay, the man who famously squared up to Del Boy, and later appeared in Porridge.

The veteran actor's final screen role was a guest appearance in Holby City in 2009, with earlier credits also including Doctors, Heartbeat, and Midsomer Murders.

The man behind the roles

David Daker was born in Bilston, Wolverhampton, the youngest of five children. His parents steered him toward a practical career, and he trained as a draughtsman at a company that manufactured water softeners. But his love for performing proved stronger, and he eventually leapt into acting.

In 1957, he married Stella Newton, and together they had two children — a son, Tim, and a daughter, Pippa. Pippa, who lived with multiple sclerosis, sadly passed away in 1997.

The Only Fools and Legends fan page on Facebook was among those paying tribute, honouring his decades-long contribution to British television. The page noted that his warmth, versatility, and memorable screen presence "will be fondly remembered for generations."

Daker leaves behind a body of work that touched millions of viewers across generations, from gritty police dramas to beloved sitcoms, and his quiet dedication to the craft made him one of Britain's most dependable character actors. He will be deeply missed.

See the Instagram post below:

Actor Stephen Hibbert passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that American actor and writer Stephen Hibbert, known for his memorable role as The Gimp in Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic Pulp Fiction, had sadly passed away at the age of 68.

Beyond his iconic performance, Hibbert was a dedicated figure in comedy and writing, cherished by colleagues and fans alike for his contributions to the arts and his vibrant spirit.

Source: YEN.com.gh