Afia Schwarzenegger threw shots at the second lady of the land Samira Bawumia after she allegedly gifted her a book

According to the actress, she had rushed her father at the hospital when she received a call that Samira had sent her a Christmas present

In a video post she made, Afia Schwarzenegger jabbed the second lady saying the gift is not what she expected

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian socialite and self-proclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger has deleted her post on social media of her slamming the wife of Vice President Bawumia, Samira Bawumia, for gifting her daughter, Adiepana a book.

On Tuesday December 2021, Afia Schwarzenegger expressed rage on social media when she received a book as a Christmas gift from Samira Bawumia for her daughter.

In a video shared on social media but now deleted, Afia Schwar expressed disappointment saying she rushed from the hospital where her father was admitted after getting a call that the Second Lady has a gift for her.

Afia Schwar,Samira Bawumia.source: Instagram/@samirabawumia

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the outspoken celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger, the present isn’t what she anticipated, asking, ‘what am I utilizing a e book for?’

“I took my father to the Korle-bu hospital when I received a call that the Second Lady has a Christmas gift for me. I became excited and screamed so loud and rushed home,”

Afia Schwarzenegger revealed in the now-deleted video on her Instagram page.She went on to add:

“Even the nurses were happy because it was the first time they had seen me smile since my dad was admitted at the hospital. I quickly gave directions to the person and organised boys.”

“I finally got hold of the present, opened it, only to see it was a book, a common book. A woman like me with a sick father, what am I using a book for? Do we celebrate Christmas with a book? I know someone is behind this because Samira will not do this,”

she added.

Shortly after she posted that, many social media users jumped under the post to brutally descend on her for what many described as 'disrespecting the second lady of the land'.

Shortly after the many jabs to Afia Schwar, she seem to have eaten back her words and seen her shortfall with the post as she quickly went online to pull the post down.

Bawumia and Samira Beat Ashanti's to Rich Kente Fashion at Adae Kese With Otumfuo

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, the second lady of the land, H.E Samira Bawumia joined the Ashanti's in great style and rich culture with their Kente fashion celebrating the final 'Adae Kese' of 2021.

The two on Sunday, December 12, 2021, joined Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to celebrate the final Akwasidae of 2021 which displayed the rich tradition and culture of the Ashanti's.

Source: Yen.com.gh