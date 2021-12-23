Eyram: Aaron Adatsi's fiancé flaunts fine legs and beauty in 3 stunning photos

Aaron Adatsi's fiancé, Eyram, has wowed her loyal social media users with her God-given beauty

The pretty model has released three stunning photos on her official Instagram handle

The gorgeous photos released by Eyram have caught the attention of her followers as they reacted

Eyram, the fiancé of YOLO actor, Aaron Adatsi, has caused a stir on social media with her latest activity.

Eyram has released three beautiful photos of herself and Adatsi on her official Instagram.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Eyram looking spectacular was spotted wearing a short jeans.

Eyram: Aaron Adatsi's fiancee flaunts fine legs and beauty in 3 stunning photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Eyram)

Source: Instagram

From the beautiful photos she wore a beautiful smile as she posed for the camera.

In the third photo, the model was in a romantic pose with her soon to become husband.

Her caption read, "About last night. Last Slide Favorite."

Social media users react to her gorgeous photos:

@queen_afriyie:

"Beautiful."

@_valentina.gh:

"My role model is a spec."

@iambrymah:

"Last slide."

@_valentina.gh

"Like how do you do it damnn."

@mavtitude:

"Legs Aunty legs."

Swipe for more:

Source: YEN.com.gh