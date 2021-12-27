Cecilia Marfo Apologizes to Joyce Blessing over Microphone-Snatching Incident

In January 2021, a video went viral on social media in which drama ensued between two gospel musicians

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the footage, Cecilia Marfo boldly interrupted a ministration by her colleague Joyce Blessing, snatched the microphone, and asked her to go for her ex-husband

Recently, Cecilia was interviewed by Deloris Frimpong Manso where she revealed that an apology has been rendered to Joyce over the incident

Famous Ghanaian gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, has finally disclosed that she rendered an unqualified apology to Joyce Blessing for her conduct during a live ministration they were both invited to earlier in 2021.

As some readers would recall, the renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, forcibly took a microphone from her colleague in the ministry, Joyce Blessing during the live stage performance.

In the video that was shared by YEN.com.gh, everything appeared to be fine as Joyce was ministering a gentle song when Cecilia popped up out of nowhere.

Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing Photo credit: Delay TV via YouTube; Gh Articles via YouTube

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

With great energy, she took big strides towards Joyce and left her in shock by taking out the mike from her hand in a manner that seemed as though Joyce was doing something wrong.

Cecilia then went ahead to speak about Joyce's marriage and advised her to reclaim the man in an enthusiastic manner.

During a recent show on Delay TV, Cecilia maintained that her action was influenced by the Holy Spirit but disclosed that she called to apologize to her good friend because she might have been gravely offended by the pronouncements.

"I called her to apologize and she accepted it," Cecila Marfo said.

Watch the full video below from 16:00

Cecilia Marfo's husband

Away from that, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo, recently showed her lovely husband to the rest of the world following her newfound popularity.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cecilia Marfo and her husband appeared on a radio interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based Okay FM.

The duo was in the company of local gospel music sensation Brother Sammy who has managed to also tap into the trend of his colleague.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana for the first time, the husband of Cecilia Marfo said his wife's talent was actually a gift from God.

Source: YEN.com.gh