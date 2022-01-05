Actress Nadia Buari has been spotted in a set of photos flaunting her siblings for all to see

The award-winning actress was seen goofing around with the squad as they posed in a plush living room

Nadia Buari is noted for dropping lovely family photos on Instagram at the least chance she gets

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and super mom Nadia Buari has wowed social media with her latest family photos which features all her siblings - two brothers and two sisters.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the pretty actress and her siblings were seen goofing around as they huddled up for a family photo.

All the lovely members of the family were seen striking different poses as they captured the moment for the future.

Photos of Nadia Buari. Source:Instagram/ iamNadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Nadia Buari, wearing a beautiful black dress, was seen standing in the middle of the 'big 5' as they posed for the different shots.

After posting the photos, Nadia Buari captioned them:

"Le familia! Le Buari 5! Le B5! Le ❤️! Le @jeedrogersgh @samera_buari #Sydi & Jae"

Fans and followers react to the photos

Many lovers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared of her adorable siblings.

freda_george came in with the comment:

"You all are so cute Your brothers tho!!"

aziadogbe simply wrote:

"Lovely family"

ericak4462 noted:

"Nice family"

oguosinachi congratulated Nadia's mum:

"All beautiful...ur mom tried o"

edou_kwah made this observation:

"Your brothers lowkey resemble P-square brothers o"

princess_raphaella__ noted:

"Beauty dey run for this family joor"

There were many comments that showed Nadia Buari and her siblings were adored by many of her fans.

John Dumelo drops beautiful b'day photos of his 'forever young' mum as she turns 70

Mrs Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, mother of Ghanaian politician, award-winning actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo is a year older today, January 5, 2022.

To mark the August day, John Dumelo took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his mother who he said he was very proud of.

The actor shared photos posing with his mum as they stood inside what looked like the compound of a plush home.

John Dumelo and his mother were seen beaming with smiles as the actor placed his arms over her shoulder and also planted a kiss on her cheeks.

Source: YEN.com.gh