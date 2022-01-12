Stonebwoy's wife Louisa's wife has gushed over her husband with a beautiful photo she shared of him

Stonebwoy was performing on stage sharply dressed when the lovely photo that has captured Louisa's wife was taken

Many, including Sonnie Badu, have reacted to the photo and called Louisa a good wife and a good woman

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Stonebwoy’s wife, Louisa Satekla, keeps falling deep in love with him with the passing of each day.

She has shared a new photo of the husband performing on stage and looking so good.

Louisa only used “lovely eyes” and “feeling loved" emojis as her caption and these speak volumes about the affection she has for her husband.

A collage of Louisa and Stonebwoy. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sonnie Badu and other fans react to Louisa’s post

Louisa’s post has triggered massive reactions from fans and popular musician Sonnie Badu.

He, for instance, called Louisa a good wife:

sonniebaduuk: “You are a good wife.’

See other heartwarming comments by fans:

naa_agmorshieley: “Looooooove catch First lady.”

ska_vibes: “Awareee3 b3y3 de papa.”

faithawuku: “It's not easy to find a good wife or husband, so if you get urself one appreciate them.”

nancy__nora: “This man definitely plays His hubby roles well.”

benjamin_daterush_2021: “Motivator hero.”

ambrose.kofi: “Yes how it’s supposed to be.”

gudda_faya: “Real Warrior.”

orbit_black: “This is love. When u are a fun and a wife.”

stonegodfred: “U.....are good woman.”

flozysaan: “My Bhim president.”

khing_listowel: “Such a good wife.”

wilskygh: “Our president.”

lil.huncho___: “Wahala for u wey no marry celeb.”

Stonebwoy's wife impresses fans with dance moves

Earlier, Louisa got people talking about her with her dance and performance at a wedding ceremony she attended.

Clad in a pink outfit, a hyperactive Louisa is seen dancing vigorously with what looks like a money gun in her hand pumping some dollars in the air.

She was dancing to her husband’s Nukedzor song featuring Joey B and Abra Cadabra, and so was having so much fun.

How Stonebwoy and his wife started

Louisa also warmed the hearts of fans with lovely videos showing how they started their relationship and how they are getting along in their marriage.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh is a compilation of videos and photos of the couple as very young people in the early stage of their relationship.

There are photos of Stonebwoy as a JHS student, and as a budding musician, as well as photos showing little doctor Louisa, and their current state as one of Ghana’s most respected celebrity couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh