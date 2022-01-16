Singer Sister Derby has released a new bedroom photo showing her flat belly and spotless beauty

She was photographed in lingerie as she gave fans a closer look at herself in an intimate moment

The Sweet Ex singer has sent fans into wild excitement with the never-before-seen snap

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Singer Sister Deborah has excited fans with a spicy photo showing her flat belly and unblemished skin, causing a stir underneath her latest Instagram post.

The chanteuse has sent fans into a frenzy with the never-before-seen photo showing her beautiful belly button and spotless face.

In the photo released on her Instagram account, seen by YEN.com.gh, Sister Deborah, famed as Sister Derby in Ghana's entertainment circles, flexed her confidence and flawless beauty.

Sister Derby Causes Stir as She Gives Fans Free Show in Hot Nightwear; Many Drool Photo credit: Sister Derby

Source: Instagram

She posed in lingerie by Zala Intimates Lingerie, giving fans a closer look at her slender figure.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As expected, the eye-catching photo has attracted tons of reactions from scores of people.

As of the time of this publication, Sister Derby's new Instagram photo had garnered over 19,393 reactions.

Yaa Jackson Gives Free Show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on singer and actress Yaa Jackson, who also sent fans into wild excitement with a never-before-seen photo showing her nipples popping in a short wet blouse.

In a photo uploaded on her Instagram account on Sunday, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, popularly known in Ghana's entertainment sector as Yaa Jackson, appears in a bathroom.

The 21-year-old is seen in the photo sporting a short wet blouse, delighting fans with the intimate moment.

She captioned the photo as:

''Men don't have a problem with providing for a woman. Men have a problem with a woman who can't provide for HERSELF demanding a provider❤️.''

Kafui Danku: Actress Flaunts her Daughter and Son

In other entertainment news on YEN.com.gh, actress Kafui Danku's adorable daughter Baby Lorde and son Titan are growing so fast, as seen in the new breathtaking photos she released on her Instagram account.

In one of the shots online, the movie A-lister strikes a pose with all two children.

Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde sported matching ensembles while Titan rocked a white outfit with a pink bow tie.

Source: YEN.com.gh