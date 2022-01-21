Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has related spiritual twists to his misfortunes and blamed his mother

He said the other took him to a shrine as an infant and tied his destiny there for protection, fame, and others

Ghanaians have reacted to this new claim by Psalm Adjeteyfio, also called TT, and said he is only telling lies for more money

TT has been trending following his plea for help to renew his rent in September 2020 after her recieved over 100K in the later part of 2021

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has been trending for bad reasons and is now referred to as a chronic beggar by many.

The latest with the actor is that his mother took him to a shrine when he was a baby, something he believes is affecting him now.

TT said his stepmother took him to a spiritual person for prayers only for it to be discovered that his initiation into the Tigare shrine is the cause of his misfortunes.

This was published in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, where TT claimed that his mother confessed to him.

However, some Ghanaians have rubbished his new claim and said TT is simply trying to be smart to get more money from Ghanaians.

Frederick, for instance, said it is better for TT to go and work at the shrine:

Daniel Yeboah believes TT is only trying to outsmart Ghanaians:

Oboo, who seems to know more about how the shrine works says TT should not be believed:

Egyia Oboo: "It is not true because you can't been initiated and beg for help"

See more of the comments:

Nana Akwasi Gyapong: "Ghanaians should take it easy with TT, nobody knows exactly what he is going through, nobody knows what tomorrow will bring into our lives, today it’s TT, tomorrow ???????"

Ohemaa Desky: "He should not speak ill of his mother just because of his own actions"

TT calls for help to renew rent

TT got many people slamming him when he revealed that he has only six months to raise money to pay another rent.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, the actor said his rent will be due by September 2022 and he would need help to renew it.

The actor also called for help to build his own house in the next one to two years.

Source: YEN.com.gh