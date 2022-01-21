Psalm Adjeteyfio: Ghanaians React over TT’s Spiritual Claims After Blaming Mother for his Misfortunes
- Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has related spiritual twists to his misfortunes and blamed his mother
- He said the other took him to a shrine as an infant and tied his destiny there for protection, fame, and others
- Ghanaians have reacted to this new claim by Psalm Adjeteyfio, also called TT, and said he is only telling lies for more money
- TT has been trending following his plea for help to renew his rent in September 2020 after her recieved over 100K in the later part of 2021
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has been trending for bad reasons and is now referred to as a chronic beggar by many.
The latest with the actor is that his mother took him to a shrine when he was a baby, something he believes is affecting him now.
TT calls MzGee’s houseboy a goat for offering him leftover dog food; angrily dares to beat him in new video
TT said his stepmother took him to a spiritual person for prayers only for it to be discovered that his initiation into the Tigare shrine is the cause of his misfortunes.
This was published in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, where TT claimed that his mother confessed to him.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
However, some Ghanaians have rubbished his new claim and said TT is simply trying to be smart to get more money from Ghanaians.
Frederick, for instance, said it is better for TT to go and work at the shrine:
Fredrick Appiah: "Then he should go and sit at the shrine and worship him"
Daniel Yeboah believes TT is only trying to outsmart Ghanaians:
Daniel Yeboah: "This man is really smart"
Oboo, who seems to know more about how the shrine works says TT should not be believed:
Egyia Oboo: "It is not true because you can't been initiated and beg for help"
See more of the comments:
Landor Karimu: "Then he needs deliverance . His church should take over"
Julius Bossman: "Not this time .There are a whole lot of people on the streets suffering more than you.Give us a break"
Etiene Tawe: "I earlier said that his problem is not financial I hope now it's obvious"
Promise Promise: "Irresponsible fellow. Be strong as a man to rise again please"
Lord Kwame Aluupa Jnr: "Is a defensive mechanism he shd spare us that he is talking too much"
Nana Akwasi Gyapong: "Ghanaians should take it easy with TT, nobody knows exactly what he is going through, nobody knows what tomorrow will bring into our lives, today it’s TT, tomorrow ???????"
My mother got me initiated at a shrine - TT makes sad confession about his woes; seeks spiritual help
Ohemaa Desky: "He should not speak ill of his mother just because of his own actions"
TT calls for help to renew rent
TT got many people slamming him when he revealed that he has only six months to raise money to pay another rent.
In that report by YEN.com.gh, the actor said his rent will be due by September 2022 and he would need help to renew it.
The actor also called for help to build his own house in the next one to two years.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh