Sweet-voice singer, Kuami Eugene, has stunned his fans on social media with the football skills he displayed in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene is seen dribbling other players on the field with all seriousness.

He managed to handle the ball for quite some time before finally passing it on to his teammate.

A collage of Kuami Eugene. The middle photo is a screenshot from his performance on the field. Photo credit: @kuamieugene/Instagram

Kuami Eugene shared the video to his Instagram and indicated in the caption that it was his second profession.

Fans love Kuami Eugene’s skills and have reacted

Many of his fans have sung his praises and urged Kuami Eugene to join the Ghana national team, Black Stars.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

qwame_sterling7: "U for join black stars."

djstonzy: "Oh like Blackstars coach for call you."

augustina.adda: "So amazing."

kwaolezzes: "Baller."

afia_ayeiwaadenkyi: "Rockstar."

fessmako: "Rock Star."

udy_billonaire: "Player."

kojo_sypah: "Love it."

kecheglobal: "Herrrrr Alla kwameRo."

priscybabycute: "May it come to pass."

marrtt67: "Great moves."

gloriacarlis: "After black stars has lost and has left us broken hearted, you are now showing us ya skills, abi?"

ahmakritical: "Our best player."

ericboyofficial: "Black stars need you as striker rockstar."

sterling.qwame: "U for look sharp and join black stars"

