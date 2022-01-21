Benedicta Gafah proves she is 'most beautiful' Kumawood star with gorgeous photo

Benedicta Gafah has wowed her fans and followers with her new mesmerizing photo

The actress was seen wearing an orange dress as she posed for the camera in her plush living room

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers wide-mouthed online and causing traffic online after she posted a new photo of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing an orange dress and sported a beautiful new hairstyle.

The pretty actress was seated on a couch inside her plush-looking living room believed to be part of her plush home when she posed for the camera to capture the moment.

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

"The ‘IT’ girl"

Fans react to the new photo

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photo and also showered some words on her.

elsie_yegbs admired the actress' earrings

"Your ear rings are invoking"

ibrahimmahamaibrahim also wrote:

"Beautiful dresses pics"

reggie_hood_rich had this to say:

"Looking so sexy and gorgeous"

kantanka97 was poetic with his comment:

"Not just beautiful but IT good"

promzyp6 noted:

"Awwww so so beautiful wifeey"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying on her page.

Source: YEN.com.gh