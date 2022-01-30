Actor Van Vicker has got fans gushing over a new photo of him sporting afro hair inspired by the Jackson 5

The award-winning movie star indicated that he looked like the ''king of pop'' Michael Jackson, not Tito Jackson

Unicornkijolly commented: ''Sorry for a minute there; I thought it was a lighter version of James Brown''

Award-winning actor Van Vicker has released a rare photo sporting puffy hair, inspired by the fashion sense of the music group Jackson 5 of the early 70s.

The Jackson 5, sometimes stylized as the Jackson 5ive, was an American pop band composed of members of the Jackson family - founded in 1964 in Gary, Indiana, by Joe Jackson, as well as by brothers Jackie, Tito, and Jermaine.

The musical group also consisted of younger brothers Marlon and Michael.

Source: Instagram

Van Vicker shared the snap on Instagram, indicating that he looked like Michael Jackson.

''Bring out the Jackson5. I am Michael, not Tito,'' he captioned the photo.

Fans and followers of Van Vicker have gushed over the photo. YEN.com.gh has selected a few below:

Hellenzeshy said:

''Much love from Uganda.''

Unicornkijolly

''Sorry for a minute there, I thought it was a lighter version of James Brown.''

Mccoza_missk

''I'm out of words. My throat is sore thought I need strepsils.''

Queenrahmayahya

''Much much love. From me to you.''

Danehusten

''Hahahahaha, yeeeesssss J Love It! You Did That! Hahahahaha❤️❤️.''

Ireneking874

''Cool, have you ever met Michael Jackson? Please answer ❤️❤️.''

Nasasirahellen

''You look cute though.''

Source: YEN.com.gh