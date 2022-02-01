Many Ghanaian female celebs over the years have joined in the Hollywood trend of announcing pregnancies through creative photoshoot ideas

Top female celebrities in Ghana have documented their baby bump progress with stunning maternity shoots over the years

For most expectant mothers, the baby bump photos are just as important to them as the childbirth itself

In recent times, maternity photoshoots have come in vogue with many expectant mothers announcing their pregnancies' on social media with very aesthetic photos of their baby bump.

You've probably heard the news by now, but Rihanna is pregnant! It's all over the internet, but some of our female celebrities have got tongues wagging with their baby bump photoshoots too over the years.

Celebrities like actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson, Kafui Danku, and many others made headlines across the nation with their flawless pregnancy photos.

Nana Ama Mcbrown,Yvonne Nelson, Hajia4real.source:instagram/@sweetmaameadjoa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has listed below some of the best celebrity baby bump photos in recent memory.

1.Nana Ama Mcbrown

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown took the internet by surprise with her baby bump photos to announce the arrival of her daughter baby Maxin.

2.Kafui Danku

Actress Kafui Danku knows how to make pregnancy announcements. She always makes headlines with her photos.

3.Becca

Ghanaian singer, Becca, put the world on stop with her 'swagged-up' pregnancy photoshoot. She nailed it.

4.Hajia4reaL

Budding Ghanaian musician, Hajia Mona, did justice to her pregnancy photoshoot. She looked like the goddess of fertility.

5.Mzbel

The Sweet 16 singer caused stirs and had fans excited years back when she announced her pregnancy in a photo shoot.

6.Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, took her announcement a step further by gracing the cover of Agoo magazine with very editorial photos of her pregnancy.

7. Gifty Mawunya

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya, left social media users talking after dropping very adorable photos of herself pregnant.

8. Gifty Anti

The entire nation went to a stand-still when broadcast journalist, Gifty Anti, announced her pregnancy in very cute photos.

