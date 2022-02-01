Akua GMB has said that she is not ready to mingle or indulge herself in any relationship at the moment

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Caleb Boye, she indicated that she was now interested in business and making money

The former beauty queen is noted for flaunting her spotless pretty face and high sense of fashion on social media

Former winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah famed as Akua GMB has said that she is not ready for a relationship currently.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Caleb Boye on Accra-based Starr FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Akua GMB said dating was off her cards for now.

According to her, she was currently looking for ways of making money and not finding a man to warm her bed.

Akua GMB. Source: @akuagmb

Source: Original

She said she was willing to listen to anyone who was ready to put a business proposal or preposition which would open avenues to money-making ventures.

Akua GMB also reacted to claims that her husband was an abusive man when she was married to him.

According to her, the ex-husband was too much of a gentleman to even try to lay his hands on her while adding that she was not even going to allow such an act to be perpetrated.

After a number of questions about her marriage, Akua GMB was not forthcoming with answers and asked Caleb Boye to move away from the topic since she was not comfortable about it.

Source: YEN.com.gh