Moesha Boduong prophesies to Hajia4real on her 'Fine Girl' song

Popular social media sensation, Moesha Buduong, has purveyed a message God has to her industry colleague, Hajia4real

The repented slay queen turned full-time Christian made some powerful prophecies to the socialite turned artiste on her 'Fine Girl' song

The prophecy message from Moesha to Hajia4real has generated lots of conversations as many fans and netizens have taken to the internet to react

Repented actress and social media sensation, Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong, widely fames as Moesha Boduong, has given out a powerful prophecy to her friend, popular singer and influencer Hajia4real.

According to Moesha, Hajia4Real’s song, Fine Girl, will be her mega breakthrough song across the globe, a message specifically given to her by God for Hajia4real.

The prophecies followed a photo post made by Hajia4real on her Instagram which shows a list of songs on her debut EP, Here To Stay, which includes 'Fine Girl'.

"Your song fine girl will make you a big star keep loving God and you will see that the song will come back and people will love you. God has sent me to tell you this .Put God first in everything you do .Love God with all your heart and Love God."

Moesha Boduong commented beneath it and also had a swift response from the socialite turned artist.

"Thanks Moe. God is good"

Background

Moesha Buduong, is a Ghanaian television presenter, actress, and model. The social media sensation was noted for wearing very provocative outfits. She also made huge headlines after appearing on CNN's interview on sex, love, and gender with Amanpour.

In 2021, she dedicated her life to God after a very strange incident she found herself in. She took a social media break for months and recently bounced back saying she is ready to preach the word.

