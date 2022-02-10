Nana Agradaa Massively Insults fan who Commented on her looks in Video

Popular Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has lashed out on a fan who passed a comment on her look on social media

The born again Christian threw insults to the netizen user who questioned her make-up during a live session on her social media

The video which is making waves online has generated a lot of humor amongst many fans and social media users

Former fetish priestess and spiritualist, Nana Agradaa, now branded as Evangelist Patricia Asiedu has thrown massive insults to a social media user who questioned her about her looks on social media.

The born again Christian lashed out on the netizen during a live social media session she had which saw a fan drop a comment asking why she did not apply make-up before making the live appearance.

Nana Agradaa's response to the netizen has generated a lot of humor on the internet as she rained insults to the 'fan' in the video making waves online.

"When we apply makeup, you say the makeup is too much, when we don't apply makeup you say complain about that to. If you care to know, my make-up is in your mothers trumu"

She reacted swiftly.

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu's response to the question has got many wondering if she really is repented from her old ways as she claims.

@prettiest_feli

"Evangerist na nya abotr3 kakra eermy make up is in ya mothers trumu senI will tell my mom"

@official_dacoster

"I don’t know why I’m laughing so hard"

@kassia_bettencot_voss

"If you care to know my makeup is in your mother's trumu goan take it. Hrrr abotere3 wai"

@pokuaaagyeman

"Lol,I love the way you have put the conversation in summary"

