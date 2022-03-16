TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso a.k.a. Delay has put her plush kitchen on display in a new video on social media

The video shows a perfect-looking white-themed kitchen with a side-by-side refrigerator customised with her image

The presenter's fans have been awed by the beautiful-looking kitchen and have showered praise

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning TV presenter Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has got herself a brand new kitchen at home.

Delay recently shared a video of the new kitchen on social media as she sent her appreciation to the designers.

The video sighted on Delay's Instagram page by YEN.com.gh, shows a serene and neatly-designed kitchen space. Themed on the colour white, almost everything in there is as white as snow with black trimmings.

Delay has put her plush kitchen on display Photo source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay's Customised fridge

Apart from the neatness in the kitchen, one thing that could be not be noticed is the refrigerator Delay uses.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It is a French door type that is interestingly customized with Delay's photo on the door, a customisation made by the manufacturer.

Delay who is an ambassador for the manufacturer had her image used for the specially customised side-by-side refrigerator which was presented to her in November 2021.

Sharing the video, Delay said she was in love with the new kitchen and urged others to go to the designers for same.

"My newest kitchen was specially made for me in my favorite color White ☁️. Thanks to @gracefilled ❤️,' she said.

Delay's kitchen leaves fans in awe

The video of Delay's kitchen has got some fans of Delay excited. Many of them praised Delay for her classiness.

my_swaray said:

"Arh woma sika y3 akono OPULENCE ( less talk ) #odobroni."

lyfstyle_wardrobe_ said:

"Eeei wo san nso te kitchen h) ."

mell_n_look_classy said:

"Wow Kitchen mpo nie. Poverty no good o."

__syl.via said:

"Imagine seeing how good God has been to you on your fridge every time. I’m tapping into your blessings Delay❤️."

victoriaarthur1984 said:

"Delay will show you swagger paaaaaa."

morganasosu said:

"This kitchen is not for Koobi, momomi, and Maggie . Is kitchen is English kitchen."

christiefianko said:

"So will you do palmnut soup in this kitchen (in twi)."

fugu_codegh said:

"Oh my This is beyond beautiful. Gorgeous kitchen."

Delay flaunts her beautiful house in new video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Delay had put parts of her plush home on display on social media.

Delay who is a close friend to Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, hosted the couple in her house.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the TV presenter is seen sitting behind a mortar and turning the fufu while Okyeame Kwame pounded.

Source: YEN.com.gh