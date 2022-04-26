DJ Switch has been spotted in a number of photos enjoying her time while on vacation in the United States of America

The young disc jockey was seen visiting many places of interest and was seen beaming with smiles in all the photos

DJ Switch has over the years grown from being a known brand into a loved brand and has amassed a huge following for herself in the process

Ever-radiant multiple award-winning young Ghanaian disc jockey, Erica Tandoh famed as DJ Switch, has been spotted having fun all the way in the United States of America.

In a number of photos she shared on her official Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, DJ Switch was seen at what looked like an amusement park.

She was spotted wearing a black and white shirt under a black long-sleeved sweater and complemented it with a pair of slightly ripped jeans trousers.

DJ Switch was seen rocking a pair of white sneakers as she moved from place to place posing for photos and expressing her delight at being able to have some time to have fun.

After posting the lovely photos of herself, DJ Switch captioned them:

"Rising beyond the [skies and stars]"

Celebs And Fans React To The Photos

Many fans, as well as popular Ghanaian personalities, took to the comment section to react to the photos DJ Switch posted.

clementosuarez came in with the comment:

"I miss you"

celebraties_villa also wrote:

"U look happy"

maxwelldoe1 had this to say:

"So beautiful and amazing sweetheart"

mcrolf_godsway noted:

"You gotta switch it ur way"

A Nigerian fan, onlychuka commented:

"I love you!!!!"

