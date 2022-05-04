Ghanaian rapper, Okese1 has celebrated his beautiful daughter's second birthday with cute photos

He took to social media to post pictures of his adorable daughter with heartwarming messages to her

Baby Okese, as she's affectionately called by her father, dazzled fans in her recent birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian rapper, Frank Nanah Afrane known in showbiz circles as Okese1 has dropped some pictures of his daughter to mark her second birthday.

Taking to his social media page on Twitter and Instagram, the 'Na Today' crooner flaunted his daughter on his social media page in a series of posts.

Okese1 and daughter, Baby Okese. Photo Source: @okese_1

Source: Twitter

In one post, he said:

I Love you Princess Enjoy your day my Queen

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baby Okese as her father calls her, was dressed in a black and white square patterned skirt and blazer for her birthday photo shoot. To complement her looks, she wore a star-studded pair of pink shoes.

The setting of the photoshoot was breathtaking which had different types of flowers in various colours with two vintage bird cages and two lamps, with the number two written boldly in the background.

For her second look, Baby Okese wore a white trench coat paired with black fishnet leggings and black boots. The young fashionista highlighted her looks by wearing a pair of oversized frames.

In another post, Okese1 shared another adorable home photo which portrays a beautiful father and daughter bond.

The cute birthday photos of Okese1's daughter has had fans admire the 2-year-old and shower her with birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Music Industry keeps making great strides with yet another great news.

Multiple-award-winning Reggae and Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings, a division of Universal Music Group. The signing of Stonebwoy was announced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in a post on the official Twitter page of Def Jam.

The tweet was a video that shared some stats about Stonebwoy's work as an artiste. The tweet also announced Stonebwoy's latest song, Therapy, as his first release for the label.

